Why C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.66, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The AI share’s 52-week high remains $176.94, putting it -441.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.52. The company has a valuation of $3.23B, with average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the latest session, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.55 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.48%, and -16.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.33%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing C3.ai Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares are -49.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.33% against 9.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $56.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.64 million.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C3.ai Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc. insiders hold 15.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.34% of the shares at 60.94% float percentage. In total, 51.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Hughes Holdings LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.65 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $400.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.21 million shares, or about 6.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $287.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.99 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 81.23 million.