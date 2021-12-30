Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 0.12% Gain

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.33, to imply a decrease of -33.98% or -$5.83 in intraday trading. The VGR share’s 52-week high remains $17.39, putting it -53.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.30. The company has a valuation of $2.67B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 868.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) trade information

After registering a -33.98% downside in the latest session, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.37 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -33.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.12%, and 9.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.30%. Short interest in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) saw shorts transact 2.51 million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.50, implying an increase of 35.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VGR has been trading -58.87% off suggested target high and -50.04% from its likely low.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vector Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) shares are 21.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 143.33% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.00% this quarter before jumping 38.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $651.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $613.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $547.83 million and $554.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.00% before jumping 10.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.30% annually.

VGR Dividends

Vector Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vector Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 4.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.65%.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s Major holders

Vector Group Ltd. insiders hold 15.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.92% of the shares at 75.55% float percentage. In total, 63.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.46 million shares (or 13.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.56 million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $211.08 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.82 million shares. This is just over 5.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.33 million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about 80.69 million.