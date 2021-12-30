United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Spiked 25.56% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s traded shares stood at 3.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.39, to imply an increase of 47.39% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The UTME share’s 52-week high remains $107.33, putting it -3066.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $28.07M, with an average of 95330.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 138.18K shares over the past 3 months.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

After registering a 47.39% upside in the last session, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.53 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 47.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.56%, and -13.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.31%. Short interest in United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw shorts transact 23730.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) estimates and forecasts

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Time Technology Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. insiders hold 54.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.62% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15000.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 7192.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $88533.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 4879.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25273.0