This Is A Time To Invest In The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY)

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The BODY share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -719.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.08. The company has a valuation of $637.98M, with average of 2.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BODY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.54 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.63%, and -15.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.80%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.94, implying an increase of 43.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BODY has been trading -181.53% off suggested target high and 9.91% from its likely low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $246.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $263.53 million.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Beachbody Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders hold 17.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.87% of the shares at 44.96% float percentage. In total, 36.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 33.55 million shares (or 20.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $348.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.53 million shares, or about 2.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $47.12 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60285.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.