Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Spiked 1.62% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.31, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TEF share’s 52-week high remains $4.88, putting it -13.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $25.91B, with average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Telefonica S.A. (TEF), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give TEF a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the latest session, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.62%, and 3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.23, implying an increase of 17.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.46 and $7.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEF has been trading -67.52% off suggested target high and 19.72% from its likely low.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telefonica S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) shares are -3.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 242.37% against -5.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telefonica S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 9.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

Telefonica S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.08% of the shares at 1.08% float percentage. In total, 1.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.47 million shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 6.26 million shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $29.47 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telefonica S.A. (TEF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 25.57 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.16 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 74.63 million.