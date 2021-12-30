Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Dropped -64.87% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -7.32% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $2.37, putting it -438.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $28.59M, with an average of 2.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

After registering a -7.32% downside in the last session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4995 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -7.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.07%, and -54.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.43%. Short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on September 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders hold 26.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.69% of the shares at 3.65% float percentage. In total, 2.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.