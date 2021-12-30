StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Drops -81.23% YTD: What’s Next?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares stood at 3.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.75, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The STNE share’s 52-week high remains $95.12, putting it -503.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.02. The company has a valuation of $4.45B, with average of 7.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give STNE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the last session, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.81 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.72%, and -3.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $213.07, implying an increase of 92.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $94.53 and $414.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNE has been trading -2534.6% off suggested target high and -500.19% from its likely low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing StoneCo Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are -76.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.82% against -1.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $247.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $289.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $176.34 million and $191.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.10% before jumping 51.40% in the following quarter.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. StoneCo Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd. insiders hold 16.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.68% of the shares at 95.89% float percentage. In total, 79.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 32.17 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 28.9 million shares, or about 10.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 13.23 million shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $887.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.81 million, or 3.34% of the shares, all valued at about 539.65 million.