SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Down -44.53% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s traded shares stood at 9.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -8.01% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SOS share’s 52-week high remains $15.88, putting it -1836.59% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $196.54M, with an average of 8.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for SOS Limited (SOS), translating to a mean rating of 5.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

After registering a -8.01% downside in the last session, SOS Limited (SOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -8.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.53%, and -36.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.53%. Short interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw shorts transact 25.39 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 95.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOS has been trading -2339.02% off suggested target high and -2339.02% from its likely low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -62.70% before jumping 200.90% in the following quarter.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited has its next earnings report out on December 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOS Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

SOS Limited insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.53% of the shares at 5.53% float percentage. In total, 5.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 1.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.04 million shares, or about 1.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.35 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SOS Limited (SOS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 1.74 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.92 million.