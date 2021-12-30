Should You Expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) To Recover From Its 23.08% Gain From Highs?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 26.97% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The YJ share’s 52-week high remains $4.45, putting it -584.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $146.73M, with average of 212.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Yunji Inc. (YJ), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YJ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

After registering a 26.97% upside in the last session, Yunji Inc. (YJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6800 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 26.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.41%, and -20.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.09, implying an increase of 97.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.09 and $22.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YJ has been trading -3298.46% off suggested target high and -3298.46% from its likely low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yunji Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc. insiders hold 11.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.33% of the shares at 11.67% float percentage. In total, 10.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.97 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Penserra Capital Management LLC with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.82 million.

We also have Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yunji Inc. (YJ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify International Online Retail ETF holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.