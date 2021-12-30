Should You Expect Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) To Recover From Its 13.33% Gain From Highs?

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.10, to imply an increase of 2.00% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The OIS share’s 52-week high remains $9.49, putting it -86.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $305.15M, with average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oil States International Inc. (OIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OIS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

After registering a 2.00% upside in the latest session, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.37 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.63, implying an increase of 33.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OIS has been trading -96.08% off suggested target high and 1.96% from its likely low.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oil States International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares are -36.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 33.33% against 33.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.50% this quarter before jumping 40.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $153.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.76 million and $137.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 13.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -63.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.99% annually.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oil States International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Oil States International Inc. insiders hold 2.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.65% of the shares at 95.13% float percentage. In total, 92.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.51 million shares (or 17.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.18 million shares, or about 10.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $48.51 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.09 million shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.22 million, or 5.24% of the shares, all valued at about 18.85 million.