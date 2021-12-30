Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) After -3.61% Decline From High?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.02, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The UBS share’s 52-week high remains $18.67, putting it -3.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.83. The company has a valuation of $65.89B, with average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the latest session, UBS Group AG (UBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.15 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.32%, and 5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.15%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UBS Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are 17.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.47% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.60% this quarter before falling -19.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.12 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 54.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.61% annually.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UBS Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.37, with the share yield ticking at 2.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.23% of the shares at 53.26% float percentage. In total, 53.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 171.14 million shares (or 4.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 141.3 million shares, or about 3.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.25 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UBS Group AG (UBS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 83.19 million shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.85 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 689.73 million.