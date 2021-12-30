Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.05, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The PAAS share’s 52-week high remains $39.62, putting it -58.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.39. The company has a valuation of $5.11B, with an average of 2.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

After registering a 1.97% upside in the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.55 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and -3.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.83%. Short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw shorts transact 2.0 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.04, implying an increase of 28.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $38.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAAS has been trading -53.97% off suggested target high and -27.74% from its likely low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pan American Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are -14.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.86% against -4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.80% this quarter before falling -21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $479.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $503.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $392.94 million and $430.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.00% before jumping 17.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 54.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.14% annually.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pan American Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.71%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.85% of the shares at 53.90% float percentage. In total, 53.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.28 million shares (or 10.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $636.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.25 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $178.5 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.33 million shares. This is just over 4.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $268.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.86 million, or 4.69% of the shares, all valued at about 255.69 million.