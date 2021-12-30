Lizhi Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LIZI) Stock Rises 1.16 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -862.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $89.59M, with average of 546.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIZI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9700 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.35%, and -30.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.15%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.90, implying an increase of 77.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.80 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIZI has been trading -417.24% off suggested target high and -290.8% from its likely low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -350.00% this quarter before falling -250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $91.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $55.69 million and $65.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.80% before jumping 48.70% in the following quarter.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lizhi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 11.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.01% of the shares at 3.40% float percentage. In total, 3.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atom Investors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.92 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 100000.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13877.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.