Is Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Poised For Further Gains At A 53.48% Distance From The Low?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.17, to imply a decrease of -8.55% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The SINO share’s 52-week high remains $12.28, putting it -194.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $80.67M, with average of 686.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

After registering a -8.55% downside in the latest session, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.61 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.25%, and 32.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.36%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 52.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SINO has been trading -109.83% off suggested target high and -109.83% from its likely low.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 693.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.15 million and $1.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 693.80% before jumping 58.00% in the following quarter.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has its next earnings report out on October 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. insiders hold 19.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.12% of the shares at 5.09% float percentage. In total, 4.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 89331.0 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11251.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 34315.0.