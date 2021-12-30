Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Shares Fall By 0.15 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.95, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The INCY share’s 52-week high remains $101.47, putting it -35.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.91. The company has a valuation of $16.28B, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Incyte Corporation (INCY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INCY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the latest session, Incyte Corporation (INCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.71 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and 4.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.16%. Short interest in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) saw shorts transact 5.86 million shares and set a 4.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $93.13, implying an increase of 19.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $66.00 and $136.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INCY has been trading -81.45% off suggested target high and 11.94% from its likely low.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Incyte Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Incyte Corporation (INCY) shares are -12.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 935.71% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 213.00% this quarter before falling -15.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $739.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $797.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $623.31 million and $789.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.60% before jumping 1.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -166.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.89% annually.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Incyte Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Incyte Corporation insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.85% of the shares at 95.24% float percentage. In total, 93.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.0 million shares (or 14.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 30.06 million shares, or about 13.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Incyte Corporation (INCY) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 10.18 million shares. This is just over 4.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $869.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.27 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 428.24 million.