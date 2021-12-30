Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: HTZ) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Down -8.93% YTD

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.25, to imply a decrease of -1.34% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The HTZ share’s 52-week high remains $46.00, putting it -89.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.15. The company has a valuation of $11.10B, with average of 3.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HTZ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.06.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the latest session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.30 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.07%, and -2.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.94, implying an increase of 13.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.63 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTZ has been trading -40.21% off suggested target high and 31.42% from its likely low.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -166.20% this quarter before falling -420.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.84 billion and $2.33 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -52.50% before dropping -42.00% in the following quarter.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 2.48 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.5 million.