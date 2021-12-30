Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL): Can A Stock Be Up 94.17% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.08, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GOGL share’s 52-week high remains $12.17, putting it -34.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.57. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOGL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $8.71.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the latest session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.10 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.28%, and -6.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 94.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.08, implying an increase of 35.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.25 and $19.17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOGL has been trading -111.12% off suggested target high and -1.87% from its likely low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Ocean Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares are -18.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2,900.00% against -10.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -471.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.20% annually.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited has its next earnings report out on February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 8.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders hold 39.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.92% of the shares at 54.26% float percentage. In total, 32.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 4.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Folketrygdfondet with 7.98 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $85.92 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund holds roughly 3.2 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.37 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 21.54 million.