GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Have Inclined 717.04% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $153.93, to imply an increase of 5.10% or $7.47 in intraday trading. The GME share’s 52-week high remains $483.00, putting it -213.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.08. The company has a valuation of $11.92B, with average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for GameStop Corp. (GME), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GME a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

After registering a 5.10% upside in the last session, GameStop Corp. (GME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 159.15 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 5.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.65%, and -23.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 717.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.67, implying a decrease of -86.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GME has been trading -16.94% off suggested target high and 85.06% from its likely low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GameStop Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are -28.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.29% against 25.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.80% this quarter before falling -23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.01 billion.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. has its next earnings report out between June 23 and June 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GameStop Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders hold 18.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.81% of the shares at 50.37% float percentage. In total, 40.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.18 million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.54 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GameStop Corp. (GME) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.47 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $279.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 242.48 million.