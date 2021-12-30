For Risk-Tolerant Investors, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Is Worth A Shot

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply an increase of 6.71% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The INNV share’s 52-week high remains $27.18, putting it -451.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.46. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with average of 766.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INNV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

After registering a 6.71% upside in the last session, InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.35 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 6.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.60%, and -38.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 24.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INNV has been trading -123.12% off suggested target high and 18.86% from its likely low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InnovAge Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares are -76.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.06% against 20.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $161.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.21 million.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

InnovAge Holding Corp. insiders hold 86.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.10% of the shares at 100.77% float percentage. In total, 14.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.2 million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.04 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 15.22 million.