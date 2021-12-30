Following A -14.40% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 4.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.12, to imply a decrease of -3.14% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $69.89, putting it -528.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.94. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with average of 5.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a -3.14% downside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.19 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.40%, and -9.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.56, implying an increase of 36.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.77 and $30.17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JMIA has been trading -171.31% off suggested target high and 12.14% from its likely low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jumia Technologies AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are -63.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.60% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.90% this quarter before falling -126.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.24 million and $39.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.60% before jumping 4.80% in the following quarter.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jumia Technologies AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.08% of the shares at 30.10% float percentage. In total, 30.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.81 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $85.11 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 6.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 14.48 million.