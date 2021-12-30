Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Is 64.62% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.61, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The ERJ share’s 52-week high remains $19.40, putting it -10.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.23. The company has a valuation of $3.03B, with average of 2.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Embraer S.A. (ERJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ERJ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the latest session, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.74 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.47%, and 21.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 151.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.60, implying an increase of 28.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.50 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERJ has been trading -76.04% off suggested target high and 0.62% from its likely low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Embraer S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares are 13.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.71% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.30% this quarter before jumping 171.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -12.62% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -174.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.08% annually.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Embraer S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Embraer S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.53% of the shares at 41.53% float percentage. In total, 41.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brandes Investment Partners L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.5 million shares (or 13.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $245.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 5.27 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $52.73 million.

We also have Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund holds roughly 3.34 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 13.92 million.