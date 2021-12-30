Boom Or Bust: What Are Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TACO) Future Prospects?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.48, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TACO share’s 52-week high remains $12.56, putting it -0.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.34. The company has a valuation of $450.93M, with average of 814.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TACO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside in the latest session, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.52 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.08%, and 60.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 4.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TACO has been trading -12.18% off suggested target high and -0.16% from its likely low.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Del Taco Restaurants Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) shares are 24.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 30.56% against 31.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.50% this quarter before falling -30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $124.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $162.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.68% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

TACO Dividends

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s Major holders

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. insiders hold 16.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.76% of the shares at 78.33% float percentage. In total, 65.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Belfer Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 2.4 million shares, or about 6.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.97 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 8.1 million.