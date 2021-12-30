Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Could Expand By 88.87 Percent Or More

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -6.82% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -605.77% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $22.39M, with average of 8.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

After registering a -6.82% downside in the last session, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6200 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -6.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.10%, and -20.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.67, implying an increase of 88.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL has been trading -1246.15% off suggested target high and -476.92% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Artelo Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares are -55.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.00% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.00% this quarter before jumping 35.70% for the next one.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Artelo Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 5.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.33% of the shares at 23.53% float percentage. In total, 22.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80396.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.