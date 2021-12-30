Analysts Say Reliance Global Group Inc. Can Reach $18.09 In 12 Months

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares stood at 7.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.25, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The RELI share’s 52-week high remains $42.85, putting it -585.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $76.69M, with an average of 14.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.35 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.68%, and 180.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.77%. Short interest in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.09, implying an increase of 65.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.09 and $18.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RELI has been trading -189.44% off suggested target high and -189.44% from its likely low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reliance Global Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders hold 16.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.31% of the shares at 9.90% float percentage. In total, 8.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 43427.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 43427.0 shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10658.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 46468.0.