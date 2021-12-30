Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Drops -85.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares stood at 2.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decrease of -11.01% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The ALZN share’s 52-week high remains $33.55, putting it -1629.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $170.82M, with an average of 11.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

After registering a -11.01% downside in the last session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.25 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -11.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.01%, and -12.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.63%. Short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.63, implying an increase of 83.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.25 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALZN has been trading -673.2% off suggested target high and -325.26% from its likely low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alzamend Neuro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders hold 48.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.33% of the shares at 12.32% float percentage. In total, 6.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 57030.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.5 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 44600.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million