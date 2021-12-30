After This Week’s -9.61% Loss In Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), We Just Learned Something New

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 4.68 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.98, to imply an increase of 5.06% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $85.00, putting it -372.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.68. The company has a valuation of $14.30B, with average of 10.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HOOD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

After registering a 5.06% upside in the latest session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.25 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 5.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.61%, and -36.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.38, implying an increase of 53.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOOD has been trading -222.58% off suggested target high and 5.45% from its likely low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $354.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $431.71 million.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders hold 7.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.29% of the shares at 73.90% float percentage. In total, 68.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 74.82 million shares (or 10.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd with 72.34 million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.04 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 8.79 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $307.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.25 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 78.63 million.