After Plunging -12.17% During Past Week, Is Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Still A Buy?

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares stood at 4.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ZOM share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -809.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $313.22M, with average of 18.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZOM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the latest session, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3666 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.17%, and -24.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.20, implying an increase of 73.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.20 and $1.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZOM has been trading -275.0% off suggested target high and -275.0% from its likely low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zomedica Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders hold 2.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.61% of the shares at 15.00% float percentage. In total, 14.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.45 million shares (or 38.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 22.8 million shares, or about 21.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.21 million shares. This is just over 24.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.21 million, or 15.93% of the shares, all valued at about 9.01 million.