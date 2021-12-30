After Falling -0.27% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.49, to imply a decrease of -3.60% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The AUPH share’s 52-week high remains $33.97, putting it -51.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.72. The company has a valuation of $2.87B, with average of 4.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

After registering a -3.60% downside in the last session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.45 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, dropping -3.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and 22.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.62%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.88, implying an increase of 33.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUPH has been trading -77.86% off suggested target high and -15.61% from its likely low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are 73.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.22% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before jumping 81.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 142.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $40k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30k and $31k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.30% before dropping -35.50% in the following quarter.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.97% of the shares at 43.29% float percentage. In total, 39.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.34 million shares (or 7.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.7 million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $148.32 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 41.8 million.