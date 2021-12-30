A Look At Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply an increase of 13.07% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The TIRX share’s 52-week high remains $103.87, putting it -5904.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $20.11M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

After registering a 13.07% upside in the last session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9500 this Wednesday, 12/29/21, jumping 13.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.45%, and -24.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.22%. Short interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd insiders hold 24.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.65% of the shares at 10.15% float percentage. In total, 7.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engineers Gate Manager LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 38466.0 shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 3454.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $21449.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1504.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5173.0