Why To Invest In Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.47M. SHIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.28% off its 52-week high of $2.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 46.07% up since then. When we look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9316 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is -3.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHIP’s forecast low is $1.40 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.47% over the past 6 months, a 145.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will rise 125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.94 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $50.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.65 million and $21.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 159.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 138.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 95.50%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.45% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares while 5.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.42%. There are 5.94% institutions holding the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million SHIP shares worth $2.6 million.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.36 million shares worth $1.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 83333.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.