Why Should You Invest In The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)?

In the last trading session, 7.69 million The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $17.41 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.47B. GPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.14% off its 52-week high of $37.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.84, which suggests the last value was 9.02% up since then. When we look at The Gap Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.38 million.

Analysts gave the The Gap Inc. (GPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended GPS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Gap Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.80 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.77%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 0.46% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPS’s forecast low is $18.25 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.82% for it to hit the projected low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Gap Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.56% over the past 6 months, a 163.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Gap Inc. will rise 108.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.49 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The Gap Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $5.15 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2021 estimates are for The Gap Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.90% per year.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.22% of The Gap Inc. shares while 58.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.89%. There are 58.52% institutions holding the The Gap Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.09% of the shares, roughly 34.18 million GPS shares worth $775.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 27.62 million shares worth $627.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.25 million shares estimated at $368.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million shares worth around $267.36 million.