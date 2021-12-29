Why Should You Invest In Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX)?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.55 changing hands around $0.25 or 1.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.50B. OCDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.87% off its 52-week high of $22.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.14, which suggests the last value was 26.33% up since then. When we look at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OCDX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) trade information

Instantly OCDX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.50 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.09%, with the 5-day performance at 5.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) is 1.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OCDX’s forecast low is $21.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.19% over the past 6 months, a 126.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $484.79 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $507.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc earnings to decrease by -35.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.10% per year.

OCDX Dividends

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares while 99.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.48%. There are 99.19% institutions holding the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 49.86% of the shares, roughly 118.11 million OCDX shares worth $2.18 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 19.87 million shares worth $367.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 7.08 million shares estimated at $130.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $110.88 million.