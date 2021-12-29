The Stock Of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $31.40 Per Share By 2021.

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.21 changed hands at -$0.4 or -4.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.30B. GGAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.44% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 870.03K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GGAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.58 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.95%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 5.03% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GGAL’s forecast low is $2.36 with $31.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -240.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 74.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.20% over the past 6 months, a 135.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will fall -10.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $363.56 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. earnings to decrease by -12.20%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.87% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares while 10.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.40%. There are 10.80% institutions holding the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.73% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million GGAL shares worth $32.81 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.87 million shares worth $8.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $10.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $3.25 million.