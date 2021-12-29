TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.39 million TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.66 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.00M. TCRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -653.22% off its 52-week high of $35.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.57, which suggests the last value was 1.93% up since then. When we look at TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.85K.

Analysts gave the TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TCRR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Instantly TCRR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.95 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.93%, with the 5-day performance at -2.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) is -11.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCRR’s forecast low is $7.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -801.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.21% for it to hit the projected low.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.79% over the past 6 months, a -10.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will fall -16.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.70% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 48.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 103.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.68%. There are 103.33% institutions holding the TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.97% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million TCRR shares worth $87.54 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.61% or 4.05 million shares worth $66.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $27.96 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $12.32 million.