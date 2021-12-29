Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $81.47 changed hands at -$4.59 or -5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.33B. SIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.38% off its 52-week high of $111.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.30, which suggests the last value was 67.72% up since then. When we look at Signet Jewelers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.56K.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Instantly SIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 86.66 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 198.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is -20.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Signet Jewelers Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.68% over the past 6 months, a 415.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 47.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Signet Jewelers Limited will rise 109.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.28 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Signet Jewelers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $2.1 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Signet Jewelers Limited earnings to decrease by -166.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21. The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 95.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.25%. There are 95.39% institutions holding the Signet Jewelers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 16.08% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million SIG shares worth $689.13 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.46% or 6.61 million shares worth $533.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $276.95 million under it, the former controlled 6.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $113.26 million.