Should You Invest In Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 3.93 million Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $19.96 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.54B. CTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.73% off its 52-week high of $22.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.83, which suggests the last value was 30.71% up since then. When we look at Coterra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.94 million.

Analysts gave the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CTRA as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coterra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.13 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.59%, with the 5-day performance at 2.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is -4.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTRA’s forecast low is $23.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coterra Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.59% over the past 6 months, a 651.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. will rise 24.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $367.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Coterra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $338.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $497.23 million and $470.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Coterra Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.31% per year.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 2.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.42 per year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares while 53.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.58%. There are 53.69% institutions holding the Coterra Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 50.54 million CTRA shares worth $1.1 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 46.56 million shares worth $812.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 16.75 million shares estimated at $364.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 11.41 million shares worth around $248.31 million.