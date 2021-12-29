R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Stock Forecast For 2021: $10.85 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 4.91 million R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.54. With the company’s per share price at $10.63 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $773.86M. RRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.89% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 81.09% up since then. When we look at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Instantly RRD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.78 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 370.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 14.42% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRD’s forecast low is $10.85 with $10.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.07% for it to hit the projected low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.19 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.19 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2021 estimates are for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings to decrease by -441.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.00% per year.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.24% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares while 65.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.41%. There are 65.51% institutions holding the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock share, with Chatham Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million RRD shares worth $10.32 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 6.55 million shares worth $14.8 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $7.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $4.36 million.