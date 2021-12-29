Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.87 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.51M. PLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -706.9% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 9.2% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 766.43K.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9799 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is -12.06% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLX’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1164.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1164.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.42% over the past 6 months, a -168.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.56 million and $19.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -56.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -168.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.06% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 11.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.56%. There are 11.06% institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million PLX shares worth $3.04 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.14 million.