Performance & Trends Of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.93M. HSTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -538.71% off its 52-week high of $1.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was -6.45% down since then. When we look at Histogen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 544.14K.

Analysts gave the Histogen Inc. (HSTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HSTO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Histogen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Instantly HSTO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3780 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -7.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.67%, with the 5-day performance at -11.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is -36.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HSTO’s forecast low is $2.40 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -867.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -674.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Histogen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.89% over the past 6 months, a 57.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Histogen Inc. will rise 89.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -78.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Histogen Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.00% per year.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.03% of Histogen Inc. shares while 6.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.21%. There are 6.70% institutions holding the Histogen Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.31% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million HSTO shares worth $1.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 0.69 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.29 million.