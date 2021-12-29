N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.21 changed hands at -$0.47 or -4.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.95B. NABL’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.73% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.32, which suggests the last value was 7.94% up since then. When we look at N-able Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 565.91K.

Analysts gave the N-able Inc. (NABL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NABL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. N-able Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

Instantly NABL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.96 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.94%, with the 5-day performance at -0.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) is -0.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NABL’s forecast low is $16.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.73% for it to hit the projected low.

N-able Inc. (NABL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that N-able Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $88.58 million.

The 2021 estimates are for N-able Inc. earnings to decrease by -184.90%.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of N-able Inc. shares while 75.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.44%. There are 75.36% institutions holding the N-able Inc. stock share, with State of Alaska, Department of Revenue the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million NABL shares worth $1.89 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 3.58 million shares estimated at $44.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $24.5 million.