My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.52 million My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.49M. MYSZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -430.36% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 3.57% up since then. When we look at My Size Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.78 million.

Analysts gave the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. My Size Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6599 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.96%, with the 5-day performance at -7.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -26.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYSZ’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the My Size Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.80% over the past 6 months, a 9.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that My Size Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2008 will be $272.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $216.51 million and $241.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.28%.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.77% of My Size Inc. shares while 15.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.25%. There are 15.85% institutions holding the My Size Inc. stock share, with Truist Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million MYSZ shares worth $0.75 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 38806.0 shares worth $53164.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.