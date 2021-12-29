MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 14.93 million MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.90 changing hands around $0.14 or 7.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.48M. YGMZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -2952.63% off its 52-week high of $58.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 174.51K.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Instantly YGMZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 7.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is -22.81% down.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -38.50%.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 23.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.88% of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares while 1.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.46%. There are 1.08% institutions holding the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million YGMZ shares worth $0.43 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 18238.0 shares worth $54805.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 2711.0 shares estimated at $7129.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.