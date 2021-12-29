Medallion Financial Corp. Is Forecast To Drop -151.94% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 5.14 million Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.16 changed hands at -$3.29 or -38.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $211.93M. MFIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.11% off its 52-week high of $9.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.83, which suggests the last value was 6.4% up since then. When we look at Medallion Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35090.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.59K.

Analysts gave the Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MFIN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medallion Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) trade information

Instantly MFIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.60 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -38.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.45%, with the 5-day performance at 1.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is 5.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MFIN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -151.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medallion Financial Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.32% over the past 6 months, a 219.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medallion Financial Corp. will rise 128.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.42 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Medallion Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $33.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.06 million and $28.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Medallion Financial Corp. earnings to increase by 191.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

MFIN Dividends

Medallion Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.58% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares while 31.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.92%. There are 31.25% institutions holding the Medallion Financial Corp. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million MFIN shares worth $9.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 0.99 million shares worth $7.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $5.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.87 million.