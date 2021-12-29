Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.38 changed hands at -$0.46 or -6.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $182.01M. MTRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -155.8% off its 52-week high of $16.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.52, which suggests the last value was -2.19% down since then. When we look at Matrix Service Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 185.19K.

Analysts gave the Matrix Service Company (MTRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MTRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Matrix Service Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) trade information

Instantly MTRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.45 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.93%, with the 5-day performance at 3.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) is -26.92% down.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matrix Service Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.27% over the past 6 months, a 24.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matrix Service Company will fall -766.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $174.59 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Matrix Service Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $187.97 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Matrix Service Company earnings to decrease by -10.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MTRX Dividends

Matrix Service Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.04% of Matrix Service Company shares while 85.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.23%. There are 85.55% institutions holding the Matrix Service Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.44% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million MTRX shares worth $48.84 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 2.39 million shares worth $25.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $18.37 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $9.17 million.