Let’s Jump Into The Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.83 changing hands around $9.42 or 13.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.31B. CALX’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.58% off its 52-week high of $76.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.58, which suggests the last value was 63.28% up since then. When we look at Calix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 569.33K.

Analysts gave the Calix Inc. (CALX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CALX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Calix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) trade information

Instantly CALX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 79.34 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 13.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.87%, with the 5-day performance at 12.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is 0.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CALX’s forecast low is $13.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 83.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Calix Inc. (CALX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Calix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.58% over the past 6 months, a 39.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calix Inc. will fall -46.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $173.91 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Calix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $164.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $170.03 million and $162.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Calix Inc. earnings to increase by 267.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CALX Dividends

Calix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.80% of Calix Inc. shares while 81.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.23%. There are 81.23% institutions holding the Calix Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.40% of the shares, roughly 4.72 million CALX shares worth $233.29 million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 3.52 million shares worth $174.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $110.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $75.22 million.