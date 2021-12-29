Is Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.07 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.82M. MOBQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -431.4% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 2.9% up since then. When we look at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 216.59K.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -5.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.71%, with the 5-day performance at -12.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is -68.71% down.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock earnings to increase by 73.60%.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.40% of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock shares while 6.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.94%.