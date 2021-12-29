Is Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $16.02 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99B. EXTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.19% off its 52-week high of $16.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.69, which suggests the last value was 58.24% up since then. When we look at Extreme Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Extreme Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Instantly EXTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.39 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 132.51%, with the 5-day performance at 16.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is 23.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXTR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Extreme Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.04% over the past 6 months, a 31.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Extreme Networks Inc. will rise 77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Extreme Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $267.61 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Extreme Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

EXTR Dividends

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.09% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares while 83.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.19%. There are 83.41% institutions holding the Extreme Networks Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.41% of the shares, roughly 17.4 million EXTR shares worth $194.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.97% or 10.34 million shares worth $115.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 8.36 million shares estimated at $90.5 million under it, the former controlled 6.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $56.06 million.