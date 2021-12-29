Is DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.90 changed hands at -$0.19 or -6.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.35M. DATS’s current price is a discount, trading about -537.93% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 5.17% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.04 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.65%, with the 5-day performance at 3.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -25.36% down.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for DatChat Inc. earnings to increase by 85.10%.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares while 4.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.45%. There are 4.80% institutions holding the DatChat Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 56258.0 DATS shares worth $0.77 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 32027.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. With 15813.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8272.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.