Is Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 5.1 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.52 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.44B. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.74% off its 52-week high of $69.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.06, which suggests the last value was 15.11% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.61 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.65 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.06%, with the 5-day performance at 4.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 7.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $28.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.46% of Coupang Inc. shares while 80.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.29%. There are 80.26% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 32.42% of the shares, roughly 511.16 million CPNG shares worth $14.24 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 209.38 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 8.17 million shares estimated at $243.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $217.94 million.