Is Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $10.18 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $858.17M. ARLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.42% off its 52-week high of $10.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.48, which suggests the last value was 46.17% up since then. When we look at Arlo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 874.00K.

Analysts gave the Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ARLO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Instantly ARLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.73 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.68%, with the 5-day performance at 5.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is 28.70% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARLO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arlo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.18% over the past 6 months, a 76.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arlo Technologies Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.24 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arlo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $129.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90.48 million and $114.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Arlo Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.30%.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares while 69.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.20%. There are 69.70% institutions holding the Arlo Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.51% of the shares, roughly 12.04 million ARLO shares worth $81.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 5.54 million shares worth $37.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.46 million shares estimated at $36.98 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 3.56% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $20.0 million.